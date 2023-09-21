Remember the GameStop stock thing?

If you think a “hedge fund” is the money you save up for your landscaping project, or that a “short squeeze” is some new juicing technique, then, like me, you are probably going to walk away from the new Wall Street corruption flick, Dumb Money, none the wiser for the watching.

This is the story of how a bunch of Reddit influenced investors teamed up to buy GameStop stock and in turn got rich and socked it to the greedy short sellers who were betting on the retail store’s demise (or something like that.)

The excellent Paul Dano plays the real-life Keith Gill, who runs an investing themed vodcast out of his basement and seems to understand something about the GameStop business that the Wall-Streeters are missing.

Gill gains a following of like-minded, low money investors (including characters played by America Ferrera, Anthony Ramos, and Talia Ryder), and they drive the stock price up, much to the chagrin of the brokerage billionaires (played by Vincent D’Onofrio, Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen) who end up losing money hand over fist.

Pete Davidson plays Keith’s ultra-annoying brother Kevin, who gives food delivery drivers a bad name, Shailene Woodley play’s Kevin’s wife, and Sebastian Stan plays one of the owners of the Robinhood app, whose wackadoodle “rules” caused many of the GameStop stock investors to lose money.

The film is well acted, but, as directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, I would have preferred a little more exposition and a little less imprecation. The gratuitous cursing in this movie gets old quick.

Dumb Money is based on the book, The Antisocial Network by Ben Mezrich, and in a strange bit of trivia the film is partially produced by the Winklevoss twins of Facebook fame (see The Social Network, which is based on the Mezrich book, The Accidental Billionaires).

There are some thematic similarities here to 2015’s much better film, The Big Short, and about midway through Dumb Money I was desperately hoping Margot Robbie would appear in a bubble bath to do some lady-splaining about short selling.

The movie seemed to end rather abruptly with the old titles-explaining-where-the-characters-are-now gimmick. This is a decent film, but could have been much better considering the substantial talent involved.