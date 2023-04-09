Return of the Jedi back in theaters April 28

Star Wars: Episode VII — Return of the Jedi is returning to movie theaters for the film’s 40th anniversary.



Fans attending Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 in London were the first to learn that the beloved sixth chapter in the Skywalker saga would be getting its first official theatrical release in 26 years. Starting April 28, Return of the Jedi will return to select theaters in the U.S., UK, and other regions for a limited time, welcoming a whole new generation of fans to enjoy a full theatrical presentation of the iconic film for the very first time.



As with the 40th anniversary screenings of Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back in 2020, a striking new poster commemorating Return of the Jedi’s theatrical return has been created, again by artist Matt Ferguson.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …