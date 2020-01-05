Lucasfilm’s Red Tails streaming on Disney+

Red Tails, the 2012 Lucasfilm movie about the Tuskegee Airmen of World War II, is now available to stream on the Disney+ service.

The movie was one of George Lucas’ personal projects, though its was directed by television director Anthony Hemingway and produced by Star Wars prequel executive producer Rick McCallum and TV producer Chas. Floyd Johnson. It was the first Lucasfilm production since 1994’s Radioland Murders that wasn’t a Star Wars or Indiana Jones franchise entry.

Bob Leeper reviewed Red Tails for Nerdvana in 2012. The cast includes Nate Parker, David Oyelowo, Ne-Yo, Elijah Kelley, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Terrence Howard.

SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.