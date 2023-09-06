Disney and Pixar’s Elemental coming to Disney+ Sept. 13

Disney+ revealed this morning that the fiery young woman Ember and go-with-the-flow guy Wade from Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” are venturing to the streamer next week. The original feature film begins streaming on Disney+ Sept. 13—also debuting that day is the making-of documentary “Good Chemistry: The Story of Elemental,” and Pixar Animation Studios’ short “Carl’s Date,” featuring the fan-favorite talking dog Dug. Check out a 15-second spot and key art celebrating the upcoming streaming launch of “Elemental.”

Also shared this morning: Through September 20, new and returning customers can subscribe to Disney+ Basic (with ads) for $1.99/month for three months by visiting www.disneyplus.com.

Opening in theaters this summer, Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” is among 2023’s top 10-grossing films worldwide, earning $480 million in global box office. Set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together, the original feature film introduces Ember (voice of Leah Lewis), whose friendship with a fun and sappy guy named Wade (voice of Mamoudou Athie) challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, “Elemental” features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh.

Opening in theaters this summer, Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” is among 2023’s top 10-grossing films worldwide, earning $480 million in global box office. Set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together, the original feature film introduces Ember (voice of Leah Lewis), whose friendship with a fun and sappy guy named Wade (voice of Mamoudou Athie) challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, “Elemental” features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh.

Written and directed by Academy Award® nominee and Emmy® Award winner Bob Peterson and produced by Kim Collins, “Carl’s Date” finds Carl reluctantly agreeing to go on a date with a lady friend—but admittedly with no idea how dating works these days. Ever the helpful friend, Dug steps in to calm Carl’s pre-date jitters and offer some tried-and-true tips for making friends—if you’re a dog. The new short, which opened in front of “Elemental” in theaters on June 16, joins an existing collection of shorts, “Dug Days,” that follow the humorous misadventures of the lovable pup with the high-tech collar. “Dug Days” is currently streaming on Disney+.