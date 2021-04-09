Phoebe Waller-Bridge, John Williams on board for 5th Indiana Jones movie

Jayson Peters
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (FleabagSolo: A Star Wars Story) will star alongside Harrison Ford in the fifth Indiana Jones movie, expected in theaters July 29, 2022. Kathleen Kennedy, Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel are producing the film.

In addition, John Williams will return to score the film, continuing a musical journey that began 40 years ago with Raiders of the Lost Ark. “Williams’ unforgettable Indy soundtracks, packed with all the epic thrills, suspense, romance and excitement that fans have come to expect from an Indiana Jones movie, have become as beloved and familiar as the adventurer-hero’s signature hat and whip,” Lucasfilm said Friday in a statement.

“I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers,” said director James Mangold. “Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”

