Watch the official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 12 mins agoJayson Peters Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, only in theaters November 11. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail #WakandaForever. November 11. pic.twitter.com/nKD4YxxOJ3 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 3, 2022 TagsAngela Bassett Black Panther Letitia Wright Marvel Cinematic Universe Marvel Studios MCU FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail Subscribe for free updates! Email Address Newsletters Nerdvana: Sci-fi & Fantasy, Video Games, News & Reviews All the Deals! View previous campaigns. Powered by MailChimp Marketing Permissions Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us: Email You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here. You may also like Highlights from Marvel Studios’ live-action presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Odd gods, gratuitous snacks can’t spoil Thor: Love and Thunder Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness streaming on Disney+ Watch Thor: Love and Thunder’s revealing official trailer Review: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Watch the Super Bowl LVI trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Latest Spirited Away back back to theaters for Studio Ghibli Fest 2022 finale Some disassembly required: a Hardspace: Shipbreaker review Spider-Man book review: A History and Celebration of the Web-Slinger, Decade by Decade Disney’s Strange World salutes pulp adventure tales, gets new trailer He-Man and Skeletor’s year? Masters of the Universe, Settlers of Catan, Nerf and Lite-Brite up for Toy Hall of Fame in 2022 Earthworm Jim comes to SEGA Genesis lineup on Nintendo Switch Dungeons & Dragons 3.5 core rulebooks back in print Arizona Game Fair cancels 2023 event, shuts down ‘indefinitely’ Breath of the Wild sequel is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, coming May 12, 2023 Watch the Secret Invasion trailer Events Studio Ghibli Fest 2022: Spirited Away 30 Oct 22 Studio Ghibli Fest 2022: Spirited Away 1 Nov 22 Studio Ghibli Fest 2022: Spirited Away 2 Nov 22 Arizona Renaissance Festival 4 Feb 23 Gold Canyon Arizona Renaissance Festival 5 Feb 23 Gold Canyon