Nintendo schedules Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer premiere for Oct. 6

Watch this Nintendo Direct: The Super Mario Bros. Movie presentation introducing the world premiere trailer for the upcoming film (no game information will be featured).
Video game release dates:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Outer Wilds
|NS
|Action-adventure
|No Man’s Sky
|Oct. 7, 2022
|NS
|Action-adventure/Survival
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|Oct. 20, 2022
|NS
|Turn-based strategy
|Bayonetta 3
|Oct. 28, 2022
|NS
|Action-adventure/Fighting
|Sonic Frontiers
|Nov. 8, 2022
|NS PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX/S PC
|Open world action-adventure
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (sequel to Breath of the Wild)
|May 12, 2023
|NS
|RPG/Action-adventure
|Jedi: Survivor
|2023
|PS5 XBSX PC
|Action-adventure
|Sea of Stars
|2023
|NS, PC, PS5, PS4
|RPG