Nintendo schedules Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer premiere for Oct. 6

35 mins ago
Jayson Peters
Pathfinder Infinite
Watch this Nintendo Direct: The Super Mario Bros. Movie presentation introducing the world premiere trailer for the upcoming film (no game information will be featured).

Video game release dates:
TitleRelease dateSystem(s)Genre
Outer WildsSummer 2021 ???NSAction-adventure
No Man’s SkyOct. 7, 2022NSAction-adventure/Survival
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of HopeOct. 20, 2022NSTurn-based strategy
Bayonetta 3Oct. 28, 2022NSAction-adventure/Fighting
Sonic FrontiersNov. 8, 2022NS PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX/S PCOpen world action-adventure
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (sequel to Breath of the Wild)May 12, 2023NSRPG/Action-adventure
Jedi: Survivor2023PS5 XBSX PCAction-adventure
Sea of Stars2023NS, PC, PS5, PS4RPG

