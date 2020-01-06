New Mutants coming April 2, 2020 – watch the trailer

20th Century Fox in association with Marvel Entertainment presents “The New Mutants,” an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.



In Theatres April 2, 2020



Directed by: Josh Boone



Screenplay by: Josh Boone & Knate Lee



Produced by: Simon Kinberg, p.g.a., Karen Rosenfelt, p.g.a., Lauren Shuler Donner



Cast: Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga

SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

