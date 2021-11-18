Studio Ghibli Fest 2021 ends with My Neighbor Totoro

Studio Ghibli Fest 2021 concludes with 1988’s My Neighbor Totoro, screening Dec. 5 and 9 in English and Dec. 6 in Japanese with subtitles.

The iconic Hayao Miyazaki family favorite deals with siblings and their encounters with friendly forest spirits in rural postwar Japan during their mother’s illness.

Studio Ghibli Fest 2021 began in October with Spirited Away, an Academy Award-winning Miyazaki film celebrating its 20th anniversary, followed by Howl’s Moving Castle, a 2004 fantasy adventure based loosely on a novel by Diana Wynne Jones.

It continued in November with 1986’s Castle in the Sky, the story of a young girl who falls out of the sky and into the arms of a boy who helps her search for a floating island where a long-dead civilization promises fantastic secrets.