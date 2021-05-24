Marvel Studios’ Eternals revealed in official teaser 36 mins agoJayson Peters FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail “Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now.” Watch the brand new teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” and experience it in theaters this November. TagsMarvel Marvel Cinematic Universe Marvel Comics Marvel Studios MCU FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Subscribe for free updates! Email Address Newsletters Nerdvana: Sci-fi & Fantasy, Video Games, News & Reviews Pueblo (CO) Local News & Events All the Deals! View previous campaigns. Powered by MailChimp Marketing Permissions Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us: Email You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here. You may also like Loki’s time has come in new Disney+ trailer Watch the Morbius teaser trailer New Mutants coming Aug. 28, 2020 – watch the trailer ‘Avengers: Endgame’ becomes highest-grossing film of all time SPOILER-FREE REVIEW: Avengers: Endgame – Oh snap Avengers: Endgame clip addresses Captain Marvel’s long absence from Earth, teases possible path back to victory Latest Blue Nintendo Switch Lite released D&D movie plot details begin to emerge – and live-action TV plans … D&D celebrates Drizzt with summer celebration, Benedict Cumberbatch narrated animation Disney+ confirms Hocus Pocus 2 cast and crew Spoilers! Hear River Song herself read her Doctor Who in-universe pulp adventure Zelda & Loftwing amiibo allows surface-to-air fast travel in Skyward Sword HD ICYMI Here is your Disney-approved Star Wars books canon The Time Lord’s wives: Sex, love and marriage in Doctor Who Early 1980s episodes show Doctor Who world-building at its biggest Celebrating Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Can you dig it? Top 10 archaeologists in sci-fi How to get started with Dungeons & Dragons John Carter of Mars should really be TV’s next Game of Thrones Is Star Wars’ Darth Plagueis book canon? Castlevania: Journey Through the Years 20 classic DuckTales episodes that are still as good as gold The Clone Wars is George Lucas’ Star Wars at its most visionary Life in a pandemic