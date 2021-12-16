Marvel Studios’ Eternals on digital Jan. 12 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD Feb. 15

Marvel Studios’ Eternals debuts on all major digital platforms Jan. 12 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 15. Marvel fans can enjoy never-before-seen bonus material including four deleted scenes and a gag reel.

The movie will also stream for Disney+ subscribers Jan. 12.

Film Synopsis

Marvel Studios’ Eternals follows a group of ancient heroes from beyond the stars who had protected Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

The outstanding ensemble cast includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.

Bonus Features*

Audio Commentary – View the film with audio commentary by Chloé Zhao, Stephane Ceretti, Mårten Larsson

Immortalized – Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe launches into the cosmos with the Eternals. In this behind-the-scenes documentary, dive deep into the reasons why Marvel wanted to immortalize these superheroes for the MCU.

Walks of Life – Eternals unveils Marvel's biggest and most diverse lineup of Super Heroes in one film. Hear reactions from the cast on being involved in the film and the instant sense of camaraderie that was felt on the day they all joined each other in their costumes.

Gag Reel – Watch some of the hilarious mishaps of the charming cast and crew.

Deleted Scenes
Gravity – Phastos and Jack have a conversation that leads to a breakthrough.
Nostalgia – Sprite and Makkari reminisce about humankind while overlooking the ruins of Babylon.
Movies – Gligamesh and Kingo connect over movies while crossing the Amazon River with the rest of the team.
Small Talk – Sprite confronts Dane in the museum about his interactions with Sersi.



*bonus features vary by product and retailer

Cast

Gemma Chan as Sersi

as Sersi Richard Madden asIkaris

asIkaris Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo

as Kingo Lia McHugh as Sprite

as Sprite Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos

as Phastos Lauren Ridloff as Makkari

as Makkari Barry Keoghan as Druig

as Druig Don Lee as Gilgamesh

as Gilgamesh Kit Harington as Dane Whitman

as Dane Whitman Salma Hayek as Ajak

as Ajak Angelina Jolie as Thena

Directed by

Chloeì Zhao

Produced by

Kevin Feige, p.g.a.

Nate Moore, p.g.a.

Executive Producers

Louis D’Esposito

Victoria Alonso

Kevin de la Noy

Screenplay by

Chloé Zhao and Patrick Burleigh and Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo

Screen Story by

Ryan Firpo and Matthew K. Firpo

Music by

Ramin Djawadi

Product Specifications

Street Date

Digital: January 12

Physical: February 15

Product SKUs

Digital: 4K UHD, HD, SD

Physical:4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital Code), Blu-ray Combo Pack (Blu-ray + Digital Code) & DVD

Feature Run Time

Approx. 157 minutes

Rating

U.S. Rated PG-13

Bonus material not rated

Aspect Ratio

Digital: 2.39

Physical: 2.39:1

U.S. Audio

4K Ultra HD: English Dolby Atmos and 2.0 Descriptive Audio, Spanish 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus, French 5.1 Dolby Digital Language Tracks

Blu-ray: English 7.1 DTS-HDMA and 2.0 Descriptive Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital Language Tracks

DVD: English Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital, English 2.0 Descriptive Audio Language Tracks

Digital: English Dolby Atmos (UHD only, some platforms), English 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, English Descriptive Audio 2.0 Dolby Digital (some platforms)

U.S. Subtitles