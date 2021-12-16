Marvel Studios’ Eternals on digital Jan. 12 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD Feb. 15

Marvel Studios’ Eternals debuts on all major digital platforms Jan. 12 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 15. Marvel fans can enjoy never-before-seen bonus material including four deleted scenes and a gag reel.
The movie will also stream for Disney+ subscribers Jan. 12.
Film Synopsis
Marvel Studios’ Eternals follows a group of ancient heroes from beyond the stars who had protected Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.
The outstanding ensemble cast includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.
Bonus Features*
- Audio Commentary – View the film with audio commentary by Chloé Zhao, Stephane Ceretti, Mårten Larsson
- Immortalized – Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe launches into the cosmos with the Eternals. In this behind-the-scenes documentary, dive deep into the reasons why Marvel wanted to immortalize these superheroes for the MCU.
- Walks of Life – Eternals unveils Marvel’s biggest and most diverse lineup of Super Heroes in one film. Hear reactions from the cast on being involved in the film and the instant sense of camaraderie that was felt on the day they all joined each other in their costumes.
- Gag Reel – Watch some of the hilarious mishaps of the charming cast and crew.
- Deleted Scenes
- Gravity – Phastos and Jack have a conversation that leads to a breakthrough.
- Nostalgia – Sprite and Makkari reminisce about humankind while overlooking the ruins of Babylon.
- Movies – Gligamesh and Kingo connect over movies while crossing the Amazon River with the rest of the team.
- Small Talk – Sprite confronts Dane in the museum about his interactions with Sersi.
*bonus features vary by product and retailer
Cast
- Gemma Chan as Sersi
- Richard Madden asIkaris
- Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo
- Lia McHugh as Sprite
- Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos
- Lauren Ridloff as Makkari
- Barry Keoghan as Druig
- Don Lee as Gilgamesh
- Kit Harington as Dane Whitman
- Salma Hayek as Ajak
- Angelina Jolie as Thena
Directed by
- Chloeì Zhao
Produced by
- Kevin Feige, p.g.a.
- Nate Moore, p.g.a.
Executive Producers
- Louis D’Esposito
- Victoria Alonso
- Kevin de la Noy
Screenplay by
Chloé Zhao and Patrick Burleigh and Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo
Screen Story by
- Ryan Firpo and Matthew K. Firpo
Music by
- Ramin Djawadi
Product Specifications
Street Date
- Digital: January 12
- Physical: February 15
Product SKUs
- Digital: 4K UHD, HD, SD
- Physical:4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital Code), Blu-ray Combo Pack (Blu-ray + Digital Code) & DVD
Feature Run Time
- Approx. 157 minutes
Rating
- U.S. Rated PG-13
- Bonus material not rated
Aspect Ratio
- Digital: 2.39
- Physical: 2.39:1
U.S. Audio
- 4K Ultra HD: English Dolby Atmos and 2.0 Descriptive Audio, Spanish 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus, French 5.1 Dolby Digital Language Tracks
- Blu-ray: English 7.1 DTS-HDMA and 2.0 Descriptive Audio, Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital Language Tracks
- DVD: English Spanish and French 5.1 Dolby Digital, English 2.0 Descriptive Audio Language Tracks
- Digital: English Dolby Atmos (UHD only, some platforms), English 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, English Descriptive Audio 2.0 Dolby Digital (some platforms)
U.S. Subtitles
- 4K Ultra HD: English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles
- Blu-ray: English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles
- DVD: English SDH, Spanish and French Subtitles
- Digital: English SDH, Spanish, French (some platforms)