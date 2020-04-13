Jamie Lee Curtis to host free Friday screenings of Lionsgate films to benefit cinema workers

Until we’ve got our movie theaters back, the web (with more than a few DVD/Blu-ray collections) is helping us cope with the global pandemic.

Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies, a program of four Fridays of free movies streaming live on YouTube hosted by Jamie Lee Curtis, will help give back to movie theater employees furloughed or laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free movies that will livestream on Fridays at 6 p.m. Pacific/9 p.m. Eastern are:

April 17 – “The Hunger Games”

April 24 – “Dirty Dancing”

May 1 – “La La Land”

May 8 – “John Wick” (age registration required)

Lionsgate’s initial donation as well as the audience and partner donations throughout this event will benefit the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping workers throughout the motion picture industry, and will link to the Foundation’s charitable page so that viewers who are able can help as well. The Will Rogers Foundation is currently providing financial assistance to theater employees furloughed by the COVID-19 crisis.

To present the live movie event, Lionsgate is joining with some of its most dedicated partners like Fandango and important exhibition partners such as the National Association of Theatre Owners, AMC Theatres, Regal, and Cinemark Theatres, among other regional circuits. And what’s a movie without popcorn and snacks? Popcornopolis, purveyors of gourmet popcorn and “known for the cone,” will support with a consumer movie night offer, with 10% of sales donated to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation. And SnackNation, the country’s leading provider of better-for-you snacks, drinks, and coffee for the home and office, will curate a movie-themed snack box with a special price and free shipping.

“There’s nothing that will replace the magic of seeing a movie together with your fellow moviegoers in a theater on a big screen, but this is a chance for America to come together to recreate the experience,” said Joe Drake, chairman, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “This is a great chance to show the country’s theatrical employees how much we miss going to their theaters and how much we support them. Jamie Lee Curtis – a woman who literally grew up with the movies and movie theaters – is one of the world’s biggest movie fans, so it’s a real thrill that she’ll be our host for this event. Let’s have some fun watching some classic movies together at home while celebrating moviegoing!”

John Fithian, president and CEO, National Association of Theatre Owners, added, “Throughout the 125-year history of the cinema, this is the first time that movie theaters have been shut down across the country. Whether it was the Depression, wars, disasters, or local calamities, movie theaters have always been a gathering place where audiences can come together to laugh and be moved, reacting as one, to put their troubles behind them or forget about their hard week at work, and just get lost in the amazing stories on the big screen. Until we can gather again in our nation’s theaters, we’re grateful to Lionsgate for honoring the theatrical moviegoing experience and we are thrilled to join together with them over these next four Fridays, not only to see four classic movies for free, but also to allow fans and celebrities to share their own moviegoing memories. We love that so many people will be talking about what makes going to the movies so unique and memorable.”

Stay up to date on Arizona event cancellations and postponements:

April 18, 2020

April 25, 2020

April 26, 2020

April 29, 2020

May 2, 2020

May 3, 2020

May 9, 2020

May 16, 2020

May 21, 2020

May 22, 2020

May 23, 2020

May 24, 2020

May 27, 2020

May 30, 2020

June 6, 2020

June 7, 2020

June 12, 2020

June 13, 2020

June 14, 2020

June 19, 2020

SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER: Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.' Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. Become a Patron!