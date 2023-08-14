Springs Hosting

Watch Squishy’s ‘Last Movie Ever Made’ online

45 mins ago
Jayson Peters
This week you can catch Voyage Trekkers creator Squishy Studios’ latest film, The Last Movie Ever Made, online.

The film, which debuted at the Phoenix Film Festival, is showing at Popcorn Frights. From Aug. 15-20, you can buy a ticket and watch the movie from home. Or someone else’s home. Or… Honestly, I don’t care about the details … I just want you to be happy! Buy a ticket at THIS LINK!

With the world about to end, Marshall convinces a group of friends and strangers to help finish the sci-fi movie he abandoned in high school.
