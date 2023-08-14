Watch Squishy’s ‘Last Movie Ever Made’ online

This week you can catch Voyage Trekkers creator Squishy Studios’ latest film, The Last Movie Ever Made, online.
The film, which debuted at the Phoenix Film Festival, is showing at Popcorn Frights. From Aug. 15-20, you can buy a ticket and watch the movie from home. Or someone else’s home. Or… Honestly, I don’t care about the details … I just want you to be happy! Buy a ticket at THIS LINK!
