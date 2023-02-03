REVIEW: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 7 out of 10.

With Knock at the Cabin, writer/director M. Night Shyamalan returns to the big screen with another of his creepy, signature “twilight-zoney” tales that keeps you guessing about what’s really going on… until it doesn’t. (I’ll keep those details a secret, for everyone’s viewing pleasure.)

In a nutshell, four strangers show up at a remote cabin in the woods and disrupt a gay couple’s weekend getaway with their adopted little girl, Wen (Kristen Cui). The group is brandishing weird DIY weapons as they break in and overpower Eric (Jonathan Groff) and Andrew (Ben Aldridge) and tie them up.

Led by a hulking and deceptively gentle giant, Leonard (Dave Bautista), the crazy quartet explains that one of the vacationing family members must die at the hands of the others in order to prevent the pending apocalypse. It’s the family’s own choice who does the killing and who does the dying.

If the family fails to choose and act on their choice, then our world will face a series of catastrophes leading up to the big one that will end it all, and the three will be left to walk the smoldering remains of the Earth. Of course, the two dads think this is all absurd (as you might yourself, if you think about Knock at the Cabin’s plot too much)

So, who will do what to who and when, and will we all survive Shyamalan’s latest shenanigans? Let’s hope so, because we all need to see Bautista in more and better movies. Who knew this guy had such amazing acting chops? His opening scenes with little Cui are as magical as they are menacing.

The remaining three doomsayers include Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abby Quinn and Rupert Grint (from the Harry Potter movies.) The Knock at the Cabin cast is fine all around, but as mentioned Bautista stands out in both stature and acting skills. His performance alone is worth the price of admission and I can’t wait to see him again in anything.

I have some minor gripes with Knock at the Cabin that I can’t get into without giving away important details, but overall it this a thought-provoking exercise that I’m sure will lead to some interesting post-viewing discussions.

I’m also curious how the gay couple being attached to the apocalypse is going to play on the religious right-side of this wacky, divided world. That was a bold and interesting choice by Shyamalan and it makes me wonder if he isn’t intentionally trying to stir things up.