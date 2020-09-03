Movies

‘The past isn’t dead’ for James Bond in new ‘No Time to Die’ trailer

2 hours ago
Jayson Peters
It seems like the world was a different place when we last got a new look at No Time to Die, the 25th James Bond film and the last to star Daniel Craig in the 007 role. Now the film is due for release in November, and we have a second trailer at last:

In No Time to Die, James Bond (Daniel Craig) has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

