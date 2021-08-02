Horror fan and content creator @SpookySarahSays invites fans to participate in an epic horror movie challenge that starts now and lasts through Oct. 31.

A delicious Midsommar-inspired meat pie by GWO.

I have known Sarah Stubbs (aka @SpookySarahSays) of Geeks Who Eat for several years, and if I’ve learned one thing about her, it’s her insatiable love of horror movies. Sarah has expressed her love of the horror genre with her husband (and co-founder of GWO) through several fun, creepy, and mouth-watering recipes.

Sarah’s also the founder of a new horror movie challenge that’s spreading through the horror fan community, and catching the interest of folks like me who finally have an excuse to dig through their movie backlog.

In this glorious year of surviving the pandemic, I’m giving the #92HorrorMoviesin92Days challenge a shot!

The rules are simple: watch 100 horror movies you haven’t seen from Aug. 1 through Oct. 31 and share your progress along the way. Sarah explained to me that people can join the challenge on Twitter or Letterboxd. “On Twitter we are using the hashtag #100HorrorMoviesIn92Days and on Letterboxd you can create a list and use the tag 100HorrorMoviesIn92Days.”

Of course, I had to ask her a few questions about her inspiration for the challenge!

Q&A with @SpookySarahSays

@SpookySarahSays with Doug Bradley at Mad Monster AZ, 2021. (Photo by Matthew Stubbs)

When did you start doing the “100 Horror Movies in 92 days” challenge?

I started this challenge last year. So it is still pretty new! Though, last year only 2 other people joined me. Quite a difference from last year.

What inspired you to start the challenge?

Honestly, being stuck at home during the pandemic was the inspiration. I wanted to keep myself entertained since I couldn’t go out. A lot of folks do 31 Days of Horror in October but I wanted to get into the spooky season mood earlier than that. I figured, why not watch 100 movies in 3 months? (I actually made it to 153 last year.)

How do you find so many horror films to watch?

Between streaming services and social media, I feel like I am never at a loss for new movies. There seems to always be something new coming out. I use Letterboxd to keep track of my watchlist as well as the watchlist function on streaming platforms. Usually if I miss it in one place I have it in others. I also have a weekly Discord group (more like a family actually) and we discuss movies and what we’ve watched so it ends up being a good way to find and filter movies I’d enjoy.

What horror movies have surprised you in a good way?

I’d say a movie that surprised me in a good way was One Cut of the Dead (streamable on Shudder). I can’t explain too much without giving it away but it is a really well made film. It won’t be what you expect based on the title or even the first 30 minutes but I promise it delivers in a fantastic way.

Just for fun: what are your favorite horror movie tropes?

I’m not sure if it’s really a trope but I love found footage films that take place in abandoned buildings. There is just something so eerie about them. Not only that, but it lends itself to a good jump scare. I am also a sucker for the final girl trope. I love someone surviving at the end of the film.

Bonus round: Recommend a movie or two for people to add to their list! 😉

Just 2? That’s like asking me to pick my favorite puppy (I don’t have kids). If I can only pick 2, I’m going to suggest Scare Package (a super fantastic and smart horror comedy) and for a classic that really gets you in the fall mood, City of the Dead (1960).

I’d like to thank Sarah for taking the time to answer my questions. You can also join the challenge’s Discord channel to discuss your progress with other participants.

Feel free to follow Sarah’s own horror movie challenge list, too! She also co-hosts the Final Girls Feast podcast.