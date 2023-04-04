Watch the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves cast play D&D

3 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Check out our cast playing D&D before shooting #DnDMovie! A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.
Now this is the campaign we all want to be a part of ...
