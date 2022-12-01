Pathfinder Infinite

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 trailer is here

2 hours ago
Jayson Peters

Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 that just debuted at Brazil Comic Con. Only in theaters May 5, 2023.
Old School RPGs - Available Now @ DriveThruRPG.com
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Today at CCXP22 (Comic-Con Experience 2022) in São Paulo, Brazil, Marvel Studios debuted the trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, introduced Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora in the franchise, before delighting the enthusiastic fans with the trailer debut for the highly anticipated upcoming feature film, releasing in U.S. theaters on May 5, 2023.

In Marvel Studios “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

James Gunn writes and directs “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. Kevin Feige is the producer and Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt and Sara Smith serve as executive producers.

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics

Events

Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
4 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
5 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
11 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
12 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
18 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Springs Hosting
Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com