Original Ghostbusters returning to theaters, drive-ins in July 2020

11 hours ago
If you ain’t afraid of no virus, and you’re dying to get back to the movies, here’s a ghost of a chance that may call out to you.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was originally scheduled to slime theaters in July, but has now been exorcised to March 5, 2021. However, starting on July 1 of this year — yes, even during the pandemic and “these uncertain times” — the original 1984 Ghostbusters will be materializing in select cinemas and drive-in movie theaters — along with “special message for the fans,” whatever that means.

Those walk-in theaters may be relatively dead these days, but hopefully returning patrons will remember to observe prudent social distancing precautions and wear masks to cover their face, even if they feel healthy and invincible (you can carry the virus even if you aren’t symptomatic, remember).

If you’re going to brave the Ghostbusters encore, you can get tickets, and find participating screens, at ghostbusters.com/movienight.

Just remember, especially in these uncertain times: Don’t cross the streams.

