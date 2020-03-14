Frozen 2 gets early release on Disney+; Rise of Skywalker goes on sale early online

Frozen II

The Walt Disney Company has let it go, you could say.

The entertainment conglomerate announced Friday night that Frozen 2 will be available three months ahead of schedule on Disney+ in the U.S. beginning Sunday, March 15.

Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” said Bob Chapek, chief executive officer 

Internationally, Frozen 2 will be available on Disney+ in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday, March 17. In the U.S., the film will initially be available in high definition, with Ultra HD video playback available to all subscribers on Tuesday, March 17.

Frozen 2 was released on digital storefronts Feb. 11 and DVD/Blu-ray Feb. 25.

Additionally, Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker became available Friday for sale on digital stores, ahead of its March 17 planned digital release date. The Blu-ray and DVD is scheduled for release March 31.

