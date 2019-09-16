From the ARRR-chives: Sept. 19 is Talk Like a Pirate Day!

Avast, ye lilly-livered bilge rats! Sept. 19 be International Talk Like a Pirate Day. If nothing else, it will give you another excuse to annoy your coworkers and loved ones with expressions like “shiver me timbers!” and “poop deck.”

The folk holiday began in 1995 after one of the two founders injured himself playing racquetball and shouted “Arrr!” in a particularly piratelike manner. Robert Newton, the actor who played Long John Silver in the 1950 Disney film Treasure Island, is the holiday’s patron saint.

Here are some ways to celebrate the life piratical. Whatever you decide, just don’t forget to say your “Arrrs” and “Ayes!”