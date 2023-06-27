Watch the Five Nights at Freddy’s official trailer

2 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Springs Hosting
When the night shift starts, the nightmare begins. Watch the official Five Nights at Freddy’s trailer now. In Theaters and streaming on Peacock Oct. 27.

Can you survive five nights?

The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a blood-chilling cinematic event, as Blumhouse— the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man— brings Five Nights at Freddy’s to the big screen.

The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.

