First look at Snow in Hunger Games prequel film

13 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Lionsgate has revealed a first look image of THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES, featuring Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow and Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird.

The reveal comes after the recent casting news of Viola Davis as Dr. Volumnia Gaul. Additional cast includes Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, and Jason Schwartzman.

