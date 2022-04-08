Too much, or not enough?

4 hours ago
Bob Leeper
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Current D&D Campaign Adventures - Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
Everything Everywhere All at Once

REVIEW: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Rating: 7.5 out of 10.

I think the awesome title of Everything Everywhere All at Once sums this film up pretty well. On the surface it can definitely look and feel like the mashed-up fever dream of a lunatic – or in this case lunatics, in the form of writers and directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (AKA ‘Daniels’).

One thing is for certain, like Daniels’ first film, Swiss Army Man, you’ve never seen a movie like this before – and you probably never will again. In simple terms, this is the story about a Chinese family on the brink of disaster. They are potentially losing their business, the mother, Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), is estranged from her queer daughter, Joy (Stephanie Hsu), and the father, Waymond (Ke Huy Quan), has divorce papers in hand.

Just as the family is about to fall to pieces, the real craziness begins. Evelyn, Joy and Waymond from multiple alternate dimensions show up to not only try to save the family, but also the multi-verse itself, which is in danger from an alternate, super-villainous Joy, named Jobu Tupaki. Insane chaos ensues.

Michelle Yeoh (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) shines in this film, in all of her variations – including a rock. (Yeah, she’s that good!) James Hong (Big Trouble in Little China) also appears as Evelyn’s father. And if you think you recognize Ke Huy Quan (as Evelyn’s husband), you’re right. He’s “Short Round” from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) and “Data” from The Goonies (1985). Jamie Lee Curtis is also fantastic as a curmudgeonly tax collector (with some smooth kung fu moves.)

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The overwhelming pitch and pace of this film can be annoying at times, which is usually not a good thing when one is looking to be entertained, and the family squabbling in the film can be particularly tiresome. But this is my only (very minor) gripe with the movie and I really can’t wait to watch it again.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is about how the simple and maybe even insignificant decisions we make can come to haunt the rest of our lives… Or is it about how those decisions can turn us into super-powered martial arts masters…? Maybe its moral is somewhere in-between. In the end it is about a family struggling to save itself from itself… Or maybe, it’s all about how kindness and love are the only things that can save us.  You’ll have to figure it out for yourself.

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

About the author

View All Posts

Bob Leeper

Bob Leeper is the co-owner and manager of "Arizona’s Pop Culture and Alternative Art Network," Evermore Nevermore. He is the co-creator of the pop culture events Steampunk Street and ENCREDICON, and is a member of the Phoenix Film Critics Society. He also curates the Facebook fan site The Arizona Cave – AZ Fans of Edgar Rice Burroughs, and is one of the few brave and bold fans of Jar Jar Binks.

Events

Samurai Comics