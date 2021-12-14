Disney’s Encanto on digital Dec. 24 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD Feb. 8

Includes all-new animated short, Far From The Tree, plus Sing-Along version with on-Screen lyrics and never-before-seen bonus features

Encanto marks the 60th animated feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios and will soon be available to audiences to enjoy at home. Fans can enjoy a sing-along movie version, never-before-seen bonus features and deleted scenes when Encanto arrives on all major digital platforms this holiday season on Dec. 24 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD Feb. 8, 2022.

Encanto will also be available on Disney+ starting Dec. 24.

Film Synopsis

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto, with all-new songs by award-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family living in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia. But when Mirabel, the only ordinary Madrigal, discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, she may be her family’s last hope.

Bonus Features*

Sing Along with the Movie – Sing along with your favorite songs with on-screen lyrics as you watch the movie.

Familia Lo Es Todo – Members of the Disney Animation “Familia” cultural trust share real-life experiences in this exploration of the lovable Madrigal family members. We learn what inspired each character, and about how the artists’ designs bring realism to their personalities.

Discover Colombia – The filmmaking team discusses how the multiple cultures, biodiversity and vibrant colors of Colombia are expressed in Encanto. They describe how satisfying it was to fully celebrate this beautiful country and support the theme of magical realism.

A Journey Through Music – The filmmakers invite us to discover how each character came to be represented musically. We follow the creation of Encanto’s Colombian-inspired music, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda’s songs and Germaine Franco’s score, from concept to final recording.

Let’s Talk About Bruno – Learn how the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” with its intriguing undertones, was created. Discover the extensive collaboration between Lin-Manuel Miranda, choreographer Jamal Sims, the voice cast and animators in bringing it to the screen.

Our Casita – La Casa Madrigal is alive with magic, and its emotional state is affected by other family members. From its colorful doors to its fine stonework, the magical house was designed using principles of Colombian tradition.

Outtakes – From the thrill of “nailing” a take in the presence of an entertainment industry icon to the hilarity of losing a wrestling match with tongue-twisting dialogue, join the cast for some good-natured fun from behind the microphone.

Journey to Colombia – With the help of the Colombian Cultural Trust, a dedicated team of consultants, the filmmakers of Encanto embark on a journey of discovery to learn more about Colombia and how best to reflect the country’s cultures and environments on the big screen.

An Introduction to Far From the Tree – Writer and director Natalie Nourigat introduces the Walt Disney Animation Studios short film Far From the Tree.

Far From the Tree – Parenting is hard, especially when curiosity tugs at a young raccoon whose parent tries to keep them both safe. In the Walt Disney Animation Studios short Far From the Tree, this youngster learns to live with an open heart… even as danger lurks.

Deleted Scenes

Introduction – Heads of Story Jason Hand and Nancy Kruse present four scenes not seen in the film’s release, but were part of the journey toward the final version of the story.



Chores! – Abuela has sent most of the family to town on various assignments that bring them acclaim, while Mirabel, her father and uncle are asked to clean the house.



Another Way In – Mirabel attempts to understand a clue found in her uncle’s vision. To make this happen, she must go through Antonio’s room, where adventures unfold.



Isabela Goes Into the Woods – When Mirabel sees her sister head for apparent danger in the woods, she races to save her, and encounters the surprise of a lifetime!



Back to the Mural – Feeling rejected, Mirabel goes back to town. Abuela seeks her out and reveals a part of her personality that her granddaughter has never seen.

Song Selection – Jump to your favorite musical moments, with on-screen lyrics.

The Family Madrigal

Colombia, Mi Encanto

Waiting on a Miracle

Surface Pressure

We Don’t Talk About Bruno

What Else Can I Do

Dos Oruguitas

All of You

*bonus features vary by product and retailer

Voice Cast

Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel

as Mirabel María Cecilia Botero as Abuela Alma

as Abuela Alma John Leguizamo as Bruno

as Bruno Mauro Castillo as Félix

as Félix Jessica Darrow as Luisa

as Luisa Angie Cepeda as Julieta

as Julieta Carolina Gaitán as Pepa

as Pepa Diane Guerrero as Isabela

as Isabela Wilmer Valderrama as Agustín

as Agustín Rhenzy Feliz as Camilo

as Camilo Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Antonio

as Antonio Adassa as Dolores

Directed by

Jared Bush

Byron Howard

Co-Directed by

Charise Castro Smith

Produced by

Yvett Merino, p.g.a.

Clark Spencer, p.g.a.

Screenplay by

Charise Castro Smith

Jared Bush

Story by

Jared Bush

Byron Howard

Charise Castro Smith

Jason Hand

Nancy Kruse

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Original Songs by

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Original Score Composed by

Germaine Franco

Product Specifications

Street Date

HD Digital: December 24

4K UHD Digital: January 26

Physical: February 8

Product SKUs

Feature Run Time

Approx. 102 Minutes

Rating

U.S. Rated PG

* Bonus Feature – “Far From the Tree” is Rated G

Aspect Ratio

Digital: 2.39

Physical: 1.85:1

U.S. Audio

4K Ultra HD: Japanese 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus, Spanish 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus, French 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus, English 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos, English AD 2.0 Dolby Digital

Blu-ray: English 7.1 DTS-HDMA, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 Dolby Digital, English AD 2.0 Dolby Digital

DVD: English 5.1 Dolby, Spanish 5.1 Dolby, French 5.1 Dolby, English AD 2.0 Dolby

Digital: English 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, English Descriptive Audio 2.0 Dolby Digital (some platforms)

U.S. Subtitles