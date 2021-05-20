D&D movie plot details begin to emerge – and live-action TV plans …

Revealing plans for a summer celebrating Forgotten Realms icon Drizzt Do’Urden, D&D marketers also dropped some nuggets of lore about the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie, confirming cast details:

“In addition to videogames and novels, the Legend of Drizzt has action figures, Magic: The Gathering cards, Funko POP figures, Halloween costumes, T-shirts, replica scimitars and more. A live-action tv show is in development with eOne entertainment and, although not focused on Drizzt, a movie set in the Forgotten Realms starring Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Rege-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis and Justice Smith is in production.”

Then there’s this precis with some new plot details spotted in a copyright filing for what is definitely a Forgotten Realms film – Thayan Red Wizards and all!

An ex-Harper turned thief escapes from prison with his partner, a female barbarian, and reunites with a no-talent wizard and a druid new to their team in an effort to rob the cheating conman who stole all their loot from the heist that landed them behind bars, and used it to install himself as the Lord of Neverwinter. Only the traitor is allied with a powerful Red Wizard who has something far more sinister in store.

The co-writers of Spider-Man: Homecoming are the latest writers and directors attached to a long-in-the-works new Dungeons & Dragons movie.

