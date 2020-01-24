Tomb of Annihilation artwork (Wizards of the Coast)

Spider-Man: Homecoming scribes, directors of Game Night, now writing D&D movie

Jayson Peters

The co-writers of Spider-Man: Homecoming are the latest writers attached to a long-in-the-works new Dungeons & Dragons movie.

The Conjuring 2 scribes may once have been attached to this project — but now it seems we’ll have Nun of that …

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley’s involvement in the big-screen adaptation of the world’s most famous tabletop fantasy roleplaying game was revealed this week in a tweet by Goldstein:

In addition to writing the 2017 Spider-Man movie with several others, the duo co-directed 2018’s Game Night and co-write and -directed 2015’s Vacation. Daley has appeared on camera in television’s Freaks and Geeks and Bones.

The last D&D movie came out in cinemas in 2000 to a widely negative reception from both die-hard gamers and the general public, but it managed to spawn a direct-to-TV sequel and a direct-to-DVD threequel before fading from the pop-culture zeitgeist.

With D&D’s popularity more widespread than ever now thanks to celebrity fans like Joe Manganiello, actual-play streaming series like Critical Role and mass-media tie-ins with Rick and Morty and Stranger Things, it will be interesting to see what form the new Dungeons & Dragons movie will take — and what elements, characters and settings from the game’s now-expansive lore will make the final cut.

Who’s your dream cast for a big-screen D&D party? Let us know in the comments or on social media. Roll for initiative!

