Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves review – fantasy RPG adaptation strikes gold

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 8 out of 10.

Full disclosure, I just recently discovered that a “Gelatinous Cube” is an actual thing used in the Dungeons & Dragons game and not just some weird plot-device used in the new film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. How many more items are like this, that will delight D&D players but were completely overlooked by me, I have no idea. Nevertheless, I still loved this movie.

I’ve always wanted to learn to play Dungeons & Dragons, but for whatever reason have never been in with the right people to give it a try. I’ve also never seen any of the other D&D movies or cartoons, so I went into this new film as a complete, Level 1 newbie. And while the film obviously has many nods to the long-time players, it is easily accessible to any moviegoer – and it is an enormously fun and entertaining film on top of that.

Part action-adventure flick and part other-world heist film, the story has a hero turned thief, Edgin (Chris Pine), and his woman-warrior pal, Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), recruiting a team of misfits to steal a magical totem that will bring his murdered wife back to life; but first they’ll have to dispatch with former teammates, Forge (Hugh Grant) and an evil witch, Sofina (Daisy Head), who have brain-washed Edgin’s child (Chloe Coleman) against him, while he was in prison.

Edgin’s new team of adventurers includes a second-rate magician, Simon (Justice Smith), and a shape-shifting druid, Doric (Sophia Lillis), who can change into an ultra-cool and bad-ass owl-bear thing, among other creatures. Written and directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, these characters all play brilliantly off of one another.

I’m not a fan of Michelle Rodriguez and I typically find her iconic Fast and Furious role cringe-inducing, but I liked her eccentric character in this film. Even though she’s the toughest member of the group, she still portrays a sweet side that is endearing. And she and Pine make a good pairing together.

Hugh Grant is another stand-out, portraying yet another likeable, but despicable villain, something he’s becoming very good at (see Operation Fortune). The only light-weight, casting-wise, is Edgin’s daughter, who made me think of a whiny young Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace.

My only other minor issue with this film is that Led Zeppelin’s Immigrant Song, which was featured prominently and to great effect in the film’s trailers, was not included in the movie’s soundtrack. Not a deal-killer by any means, but it was a disappointment. The end credits do feature an appropriate fantasy progressive rock soundtrack.

With its fantastic special effects and unique creatures and characters, the fun and adventure value of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves takes you to the next level of entertainment.