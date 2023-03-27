Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves review – fantasy RPG adaptation strikes gold

3 hours ago
Bob Leeper
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves takes you to the next level of entertainment.
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Rating: 8 out of 10.
Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Rating: 8 out of 10.

Full disclosure, I just recently discovered that a “Gelatinous Cube” is an actual thing used in the Dungeons & Dragons game and not just some weird plot-device used in the new film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. How many more items are like this, that will delight D&D players but were completely overlooked by me, I have no idea. Nevertheless, I still loved this movie.

I’ve always wanted to learn to play Dungeons & Dragons, but for whatever reason have never been in with the right people to give it a try. I’ve also never seen any of the other D&D movies or cartoons, so I went into this new film as a complete, Level 1 newbie. And while the film obviously has many nods to the long-time players, it is easily accessible to any moviegoer – and it is an enormously fun and entertaining film on top of that.

Part action-adventure flick and part other-world heist film, the story has a hero turned thief, Edgin (Chris Pine), and his woman-warrior pal, Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), recruiting a team of misfits to steal a magical totem that will bring his murdered wife back to life; but first they’ll have to dispatch with former teammates, Forge (Hugh Grant) and an evil witch, Sofina (Daisy Head), who have brain-washed Edgin’s child (Chloe Coleman) against him, while he was in prison.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Edgin’s new team of adventurers includes a second-rate magician, Simon (Justice Smith), and a shape-shifting druid, Doric (Sophia Lillis), who can change into an ultra-cool and bad-ass owl-bear thing, among other creatures. Written and directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, these characters all play brilliantly off of one another.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

I’m not a fan of Michelle Rodriguez and I typically find her iconic Fast and Furious role cringe-inducing, but I liked her eccentric character in this film. Even though she’s the toughest member of the group, she still portrays a sweet side that is endearing. And she and Pine make a good pairing together.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Hugh Grant is another stand-out, portraying yet another likeable, but despicable villain, something he’s becoming very good at (see Operation Fortune). The only light-weight, casting-wise, is Edgin’s daughter, who made me think of a whiny young Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace.

My only other minor issue with this film is that Led Zeppelin’s Immigrant Song, which was featured prominently and to great effect in the film’s trailers, was not included in the movie’s soundtrack. Not a deal-killer by any means, but it was a disappointment. The end credits do feature an appropriate fantasy progressive rock soundtrack.

With its fantastic special effects and unique creatures and characters, the fun and adventure value of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves takes you to the next level of entertainment.

More Dungeons & Dragons:

Watch the final trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Dungeons & Dragons potatoes D&D Direct promises movie tie-ins and more
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Let the games begin: A new Dungeons & Dragons movie clip arises …
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Wings of Time Tame Impala premieres Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves single ‘Wings of Time’
Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel D&D’s Radiant Citadel adventure anthology among 2022 Nebula Award finalists
D&D movie characters statted out as NPCs
owlbear Dungeons and Dragons movie Meet the many monsters of the D&D movie
D&D pulls back the curtain on heist-rich Keys From the Golden Vault adventure anthology
D&D relents on Open Gaming License
Dungeons & Dragons The D&D licensing fight that split the party
Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves Go behind the scenes of D&D movie Honor Among Thieves’ epic journey
New D&D ‘on-ramp’ now sold at stores other than Target

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

About the author

View All Posts

Bob Leeper

Bob Leeper is the co-owner and manager of "Arizona’s Pop Culture and Alternative Art Network," Evermore Nevermore. He is the co-creator of the pop culture events Steampunk Street and ENCREDICON, and is a member of the Phoenix Film Critics Society. He also curates the Facebook fan site The Arizona Cave – AZ Fans of Edgar Rice Burroughs, and is one of the few brave and bold fans of Jar Jar Binks.

Events

Phoenix Film Festival 2023
Phoenix Film Festival 2023
27 Mar 23
Phoenix
Phoenix Film Festival 2023
Phoenix Film Festival 2023
28 Mar 23
Phoenix
Phoenix Film Festival 2023
Phoenix Film Festival 2023
29 Mar 23
Phoenix
Phoenix Film Festival 2023
Phoenix Film Festival 2023
30 Mar 23
Phoenix
Phoenix Film Festival 2023
Phoenix Film Festival 2023
31 Mar 23
Phoenix
Springs Hosting