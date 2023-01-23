Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com

Watch the new trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

9 hours ago
Jayson Peters
The long-awaited D&D movie hits theaters in March 2023, and we have our first look in an official trailer!
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Paramount Pictures Presents
In Association with eOne
A Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley Film

Directed by:
Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley

Screenplay by:
Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley and Michael Gilio

Story by:
Chris McKay & Michael Gilio

Based on HASBRO’S DUNGEONS & DRAGONS

Produced by:
Jeremy Latcham, p.g.a., Brian Goldner, Nick Meyer

Executive Producers:
Denis L. Stewart, Jonathan Goldstein,
John Francis Daley, Chris Pine, Zev Foreman, Greg Mooradian

Cast:
Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant

More Dungeons & Dragons:

Go behind the scenes of D&D movie Honor Among Thieves’ epic journey
New D&D ‘on-ramp’ now sold at stores other than Target
Dungeons & Dragons 3.5 core rulebooks back in print
Dungeons & Dragons virtual tabletop in development; new books to include digital copies
Spelljammer Adventures in Space D&D’s Spelljammer soars again, but the cargo lands with a thud
Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel D&D Radiant Citadel shines; Campaign Case: Creatures stumbles

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics

Events

Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
4 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
5 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
11 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
12 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
18 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com