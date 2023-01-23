Watch the new trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

The long-awaited D&D movie hits theaters in March 2023, and we have our first look in an official trailer!

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Paramount Pictures Presents

In Association with eOne

A Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley Film

Directed by:

Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley

Screenplay by:

Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley and Michael Gilio

Story by:

Chris McKay & Michael Gilio

Based on HASBRO’S DUNGEONS & DRAGONS

Produced by:

Jeremy Latcham, p.g.a., Brian Goldner, Nick Meyer

Executive Producers:

Denis L. Stewart, Jonathan Goldstein,

John Francis Daley, Chris Pine, Zev Foreman, Greg Mooradian

Cast:

Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant