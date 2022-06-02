Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness coming to Disney+ June 22

43 mins ago
Jayson Peters
Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Disney+ announced today that Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ June 22. Watch the new online spot to see a special “fan thank you” from Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong and Xochitl Gomez.

In Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll, Scott Derrickson and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness released in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Events

Samurai Comics