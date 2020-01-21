Disney’s Frozen 2 on digital Feb. 11 and Blu-ray Feb. 25

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen 2, the No. 1 animated feature of all time, is coming home just in time for Valentine’s Day

The follow-up to 2013’s hit Oscar-winning Best Animated Feature, Frozen, will include a sing-along version and all-new extras when it is released on digital in 4K Ultra HD, HD and Movies Anywhere on Feb. 11, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 25.

Frozen 2 bonus features include deleted scenes, deleted songs, Easter eggs, outtakes and a sing-along version with lyrics to the film’s forever-infectious songs. Extras invite viewers to go behind-the-scenes to hear personal, making-of stories from the cast and crew. Fans who bring the film home early on digital will receive two exclusive extras: an interview with songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who won an Academy Award for Best Original Song (Let It Go, 2014) and wrote seven original songs for Frozen 2, and a deleted song titled “Unmeltable Me.”

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.