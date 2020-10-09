Pixar’s ‘Soul’ skipping theaters for Disney+

The Walt Disney Company announced today that Soul, the all-new original feature from Pixar Animation Studios, will debut exclusively on Disney+ on Dec. 25, 2020.

In international markets where Disney+ isn’t currently or soon to be available, Soul will be released theatrically, with dates to be announced.

“We are thrilled to share Pixar’s spectacular and moving Soul with audiences direct to Disney+ in December,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “A new original Pixar film is always a special occasion, and this truly heartwarming and humorous story about human connection and finding one’s place in the world will be a treat for families to enjoy together this holiday season.”

Soul comes from filmmaker Pete Docter, the Academy Award-winning director of Inside Out and Up, and co-director/writer Kemp Powers, playwright and screenwriter of One Night in Miami. It stars the voice talents of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir Questlove Thompson, Angela Bassett and Daveed Diggs and features original jazz music by Jon Batiste and a score composed by Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (The Social Network).

“The world can be an exhausting and frustrating place – but it’s also full of unexpected joys, even in seemingly mundane things,” said Docter, director of Soul and chief creative officer of Pixar Animation Studios. “Soul investigates what’s really important in our lives, a question we’re all asking these days. I hope it will bring some humor and fun to people at a time when everyone can surely use that.”

Previously scheduled for theatrical release on Nov. 20, 2020, Soul was named an official selection of the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year along with multiple upcoming festivals including the British Film Institute’s London Film Festival this Sunday.