Review: Death on the Nile ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 8 out of 10.

Author Agatha Christie’s magnificently mustachioed detective, Hercule Poirot, is back to solve another murder mystery in the new film redo Death on the Nile, a fun period piece set in an exotic location that will take you away from our crazy real-world for an exciting couple of hours.

A sequel to 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express, Kenneth Branagh revises his role as the famous detective Poirot, he with the aforementioned perfectly-coiffed mustachio (and in Death on the Nile we even get the origin of Poirot’s amazing facial hair.) On top of another stellar performance, Branagh also directed this film.

But the Poirot mustache is not all there is to admire in this movie, there is also Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, who is as mesmerizing as ever in the role of Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle, an alluring aristocrat who may be too rich for her own good.

The bulk of the movie takes place onboard the S.S. Karnak, a steamship that Linnet rents to take her party of uppity friends and associates on a sightseeing adventure up (or is it down?) the Nile. The ensemble cast includes Armie Hammer as Simon Doyle, Linnet’s gold-digging husband, Emma Mackey as Linnet’s friend and Simon’s former fiancé, and Russell Brand as a doctor and Linnet’s former love interest. Annette Bening, Tom Bateman, Letitia Wright and a gaggle of additional actors round out an awesome ensemble cast.

While on their Egyptian cruise, one of the passengers winds up dead and it’s up to the renowned sleuth to sniff out the killer (or killers.) For me, Branagh’s Poirot borders on being a comedic character (a la Inspector Clouseau of the Pink Panther films), but the actor/director somehow manages to make you take him seriously – and I love the character he’s created and the further development of his character in this new movie.

Also of special mention is Sophie Okonedo who plays the blues/jazz singer Salome Otterbourne, the only one to hold her own against the deductive prowess of Poirot and my second-favorite character in this film.

It’s easy to get lost in the many twists and turns that Death on the Nile takes and I can’t vouch that all of Poirot’s conclusions make sense; nevertheless, the performances and beautiful (digitally constructed) settings make this the most entertaining movie so far this year and it has me looking forward to the next Agatha Christie film adaptation.