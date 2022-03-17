Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com

Death on the Nile cruises to Blu-ray, DVD and digital April 5

3 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Based on Agatha Christie’s beloved 1937 novel, director Kenneth Branagh and an all-star cast bring new life to one of the most popular murder mysteries of all time.  Critics and audiences alike have praised the exquisite Death on the Nile for its stunning cinematography, rich storytelling and outstanding ensemble cast. Available on Digital March 29 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on April 5.

Death on the Nile disc

Film Synopsis

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s (Kenneth Branagh) spectacular Egyptian vacation aboard a river boat becomes a terrifying search for a murderer after a picture-perfect couple’s honeymoon is cut tragically short. Based on Agatha Christie’s novel, this tale of passion and jealousy is filled with wicked twists and turns until its shocking finale.

Bonus Features

Featurettes

  • Death on the Nile: Novel to Film – Explore the new vision for Agatha Christie’s classic novel DEATH ON THE NILE, and how Kenneth Branagh and screenwriter Michael Green collaborated with Christie’s estate to bring a new twist to this story of love and murder.
  • Agatha Christie: Travel Can Be Murder – The story behind the book connects with Christie’s own love of travel, and especially Egypt and its secrets. Her legacy continues through her family and new generations of filmmakers and actors, all at once contributing to the immortality of her novels.
  • Design on the Nile – The setting, the costumes, the photography, all contribute to the Agatha Christie touch. We take a fun tour of this “ship of suspects” and learn details about the overall look and design of everything from the characters to the environment.
  • Branagh/Poirot – Kenneth Branagh is a one-of-a-kind artist who can switch hats with exceptional skill, playing Poirot one moment and directing the next. This piece pays tribute to Branagh’s ability to stay connected to his cast and creative team through it all.

Deleted Scenes

  • The Market
  • Poirot’s Cabin
  • Rosalie and Bouc Outside Temple
  • Windlesham Jogging
  • Poirot Discusses Case
  • Poirot and Bouc Approach Jackie
  • Confronting Bouc and the Otterbournes
  • Poirot Orders Books

bonus features vary by product and retailer

Cast

  • Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot
  • Tom Bateman as Bouc
  • Annette Bening as Euphemia Bouc
  • Russell Brand as Dr. Bessner
  • Ali Fazal as Andrew Katchadourian
  • Dawn French as Bowers
  • Gal Gadot as Linnet Ridgeway Doyle
  • Armie Hammer as Simon Doyle
  • Rose Leslie as Louise Bourget
  • Emma Mackey as Jacqueline de Bellefort
  • Sophie Okonedo as Salome Otterbourne
  • Jennifer Saunders as Marie Van Schuyler
  • Letitia Wright as Rosalie Otterbourne

Directed by

  • Kenneth Branagh

Executive Produced by

  • Mark Gordon
  • Simon Kinberg
  • Matthew Jenkins
  • James Prichard
  • Mathew Prichard

Produced by

  • Ridley Scott
  • Kevin J. Walsh
  • Kenneth Branagh, p.g.a.,
  • Judy Hofflund, p.g.a.

Screenplay by Michael Green

Based on a novel by Agatha Christie

Product Specifications

U.S. Street Date

  • Digital: March 29, 2022
  • Physical: April 5, 2022

Canada Street Date

  • Digital: March 30, 2022
  • Physical: April 5, 2022

Product SKUs

  • Digital: 4K UHD, HD, SD
  • Physical: 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital Code), Blu-ray Combo Pack (Blu-ray + Digital Code) & DVD

Feature Run Time

  • Approx. 127 minutes

Rating

  • U.S. Rated PG-13
  • Rated R for violence, some bloody images, and sexual material. 
  • Canada Rated PG (Parental Guidance Advised)

Aspect Ratio

  • Digital: 2.39:1 (16×9)
  • Physical: 2.39:1 (16×9)

U.S. Audio

  • 4K Ultra HD: English 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos and DVS 2.0 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus
  • Blu-ray: English 7.1 DTS-HDMA and DVS 2.0 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 Dolby Digital
  • DVD: English 5.1 Dolby and DVS 2.0 Dolby, Spanish 5.1 Dolby, French 5.1 Dolby
  • Digital: English ATMOS (UHD only, some platforms), 2.0 AD Dolby (some platforms), French & Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital

U.S. Subtitles

  • 4K Ultra HD: English SDH, Spanish, French
  • Blu-ray: English SDH, Spanish, French
  • DVD: English SDH, Spanish, French
  • Digital: English SDH, Spanish, French (some platforms)

Tags
