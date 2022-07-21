Deadpools, Logan join Marvel lineup on Disney+

“Deadpool,” “Deadpool 2,” and “Logan” Arrive on Disney+ in the U.S. on July 22 ...

Today, Disney+ announced that “Deadpool,” “Deadpool 2,” and “Logan” will arrive on the streaming service in the U.S. on July 22, giving fans access to more from the Marvel collection, all in one place.

“Deadpool” (2016): Based upon Marvel Comics’ most unconventional anti-hero, DEADPOOL tells the origin story of former Special Forces operative turned mercenary Wade Wilson, who after being subjected to a rogue experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers, adopts the alter ego Deadpool. Armed with his new abilities and a dark, twisted sense of humor, Deadpool hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life.

“Deadpool 2” (2018): Foul-mouthed mutant mercenary Wade Wilson (AKA. Deadpool), brings together a team of fellow mutant rogues to protect a young boy with supernatural abilities from the brutal, time-traveling cyborg, Cable.

“Logan” (2017): In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hideout on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.

With the addition of these new titles, subscribers can revisit their parental controls settings.