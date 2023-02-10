Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon back in theaters Feb. 17

10 hours ago
Jayson Peters
The epic cinematic journey Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon returns for a new generation to experience on the big screen, and for those who loved it to once again be mesmerized.

Two master warriors (Chow Yun Fat and Michelle Yeoh) are faced with their greatest challenge when the treasured Green Destiny sword is stolen. A young aristocrat (Zhang Ziyi) prepares for an arranged marriage, but soon reveals her superior fighting talents and her deeply romantic past. As each warrior battles for justice, they come face to face with their worst enemy – and the inescapable, enduring power of love. Set against 19th-century China’s breathtaking landscape, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is the action-packed, box office smash from acclaimed director Ang Lee (Sense and Sensibility, The Ice Storm) featuring stunning martial arts choreography by Yuen Wo Ping (The Matrix).

