Cocaine Bear: no holds ‘bearred’ horror-comedy

11 hours ago
Bob Leeper
As bad as Cocaine Bear is, you’ll be cheering in the end ...
Rating: 6.5 out of 10.
If you’ve ever wondered how Yogi and Boo Boo might have been if they’d come across a picnic-basket full of illegal drugs, well, with the new film, Cocaine Bear, now we know. This spring, there is a new hero in town and like Underdog and his “super energy pill,” this ursine addict depends on nose candy for its super-powers.

Despite my cartoon references, this film is NOT kid-friendly, at all. It is an ultra-violent, bloody, no holds “bearred” horror-comedy. And while the bear is the most sympathetic and well-developed character in the movie and it mostly focuses its rampage on those who deserve what they get, no one is safe – not even the kiddies.

“Inspired by true events” in 1985, a group of idiotic drug-smugglers lose millions of dollars of cocaine in Georgia’s Chattahoochee National Forest. The drugs are found and ingested by a brown bear who takes on the smugglers, Forest Rangers, gang-bangers, hikers, cops, paramedics, and a couple of not-so-innocent kids and their Mom.

Written by Jimmy Warden and directed by Elizabeth Banks (The 40-Year-Old Virgin), the human characters here are dumb, banal and ill-conceived. For most of the movie we are just waiting for the bear to appear again.

Even though the bear is mostly computer animated, she is given a more interesting personality than any of the human actors (including Ray Liotta in his final performance.) And the bear’s action sequences, as absurd as they are, sometimes rival the thrills of Jaws, but in a darkly humorous way.

The film also stars Keri Russell and Alden Ehrenreich (both of Star Wars universe fame), but the best human performance belongs to Margo Martindale as the ill-fated Chattahoochee park ranger.

The film has a great score by Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh and an awesome 1980s soundtrack with songs like Depeche Mode’s Just Can’t Get Enough, Berlin’s No More Words, and Jefferson Starship’s Jane.

As bad as the bear is, you’ll be cheering for her in the end. And as bad as this movie is, it still has enough going for it to make it a fun but dark comedy-thriller.

Bob Leeper

Bob Leeper is the co-owner and manager of "Arizona’s Pop Culture and Alternative Art Network," Evermore Nevermore. He is the co-creator of the pop culture events Steampunk Street and ENCREDICON, and is a member of the Phoenix Film Critics Society. He also curates the Facebook fan site The Arizona Cave – AZ Fans of Edgar Rice Burroughs, and is one of the few brave and bold fans of Jar Jar Binks.

