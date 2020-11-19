Chaos Walking’s first trailer brings The Noise

Chaos Walking, the upcoming sci-fi action adventure-thriller directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow) from a screenplay by Patrick Ness and Christopher Ford, is based on the sci-fi trilogy of the same name, reportedly adapting its first book, 2008’s The Knife of Never Letting Go by Ness.

The studio’s synopsis: In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets.

The film stars Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland, Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas and David Oyelowo.

The film’s first trailer, shared today by Lionsgate, is reported by some sources to have a U.S. release on Jan. 22, 2021.



















