Chaos Walking’s first trailer brings The Noise

15 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Guild Adept PDFs - Available exclusively @ Dungeon Masters Guild
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Chaos Walking, the upcoming sci-fi action adventure-thriller directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow) from a screenplay by Patrick Ness and Christopher Ford, is based on the sci-fi trilogy of the same name, reportedly adapting its first book, 2008’s The Knife of Never Letting Go by Ness.

The studio’s synopsis: In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets.

The film stars Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland, Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas and David Oyelowo.

The film’s first trailer, shared today by Lionsgate, is reported by some sources to have a U.S. release on Jan. 22, 2021.

  • Tom Holland in Chaos Walking
  • Daisy Ridley in Chaos Walking
  • Tom Holland in Chaos Walking
  • Mads Mikkelsen in Chaos Walking
  • Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley in Chaos Walking
  • Nick Jonas in Chaos Walking
  • Cynthia Erivo in Chaos Walking
  • David Oyelowo in Chaos Walking
  • Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland in Chaos Walking

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics