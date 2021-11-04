Create Your Own Eberron D&D Adventures @ Dungeon Masters Guild

Black Pearl sets sail for 4K Ultra HD

5 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl arrives on 4K Ultra HD Disc for the first time on Jan. 2, 2022, in spectacular HDR picture quality and Dolby Atmos audio. 

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Film Synopsis
The roguish yet charming Captain Jack Sparrow’s (Johnny Depp) idyllic pirate life capsizes after his nemesis, the wily Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), steals his ship, the Black Pearl, and later attacks the town of Port Royal, kidnapping the governor’s beautiful daughter Elizabeth (Kiera Knightly). In a gallant attempt to rescue her and recapture the Black Pearl, Elizabeth’s childhood friend Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) joins forces with Jack. What Will doesn’t know is that a cursed treasure has doomed Barbossa and his crew to live forever as the undead!

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl Product Specifications

Street Date
January 2, 2022

Feature Run Time
143 minutes

Rating
U.S. Rated PG-13 **for action/adventure violence**     

Aspect Ratio
Physical: 2.35:1

U.S. Audio
4K Ultra HD: English Dolby Atmos, English AD 2.0 Dolby Digital, Spanish 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus, French 5.1 Dolby Digital

U.S. Subtitles
4K Ultra HD: English SDH, Spanish, French

