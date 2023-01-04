Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever streaming Feb. 1 on Disney+

58 seconds ago
Jayson Peters
Disney+ is announcing the Feb. 1 streaming debut of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

In Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, is now playing in theaters.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever uplifting and epic

Tags
