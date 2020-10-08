Black Box is trippy sci-fi that takes a while to get there

31 mins ago
Add Comment
Anabel Amis
Black Box
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

In Black Box, Blumhouse asks us to confront questions that are commonly discussed in sci-fi stories: What elements make a person who they are? Do their memories mold them, or are they the choices they make on a daily basis?

Black Box

In Black Box, Nolan Wright (portrayed by Mamoudou Athie) survived a car accident and woke up from a coma to learn that his wife passed away in the accident and that he’s suffering from a severe case of amnesia. We walk through the stress and isolation exasperated by the lingering trauma, especially as he tries to relearn his professional skills (his life as a photojournalist for a newspaper) and adjusting to his life as an unreliable father (straining his relationship with his young daughter). Nolan struggles watching her carry the weight on her shoulders of caring for him, and in a way both of her parents are gone from her life.

He swallows down the guilt as best he can, but he knows he’s still broken and he knows his progress has stalled… because even in the fragments he can collect of his old self, something is wrong. Because there’s something wrong in his memories. When he dreams, the bursts of memory of his previous life are disrupted as a creature pursues him.

Against his better judgement, he seeks help from Dr. Brooks (played by Phylicia Rashad) after some encouragement from his brother-in-law. She unveils how she’s helped many patients with severe memories issues through her mysterious Black Box technology. The Black Box has the capability to restore his memories through a VR experience, and Dr. Brooks uses hypnosis to unlock his subconscious. But the deeper he goes into his subconscious, the stronger the creature gets, too.

Black Box: My impression

Blumhouse is well known for bringing smaller stories to wider audiences, on a smart production budget. The film started a little slow for me, but it picked up when I found myself increasingly impressed (and stressed!) by Mamoudou Athie’s acting. He carries the movie through its paces, especially as Nolan’s predicament goes down some dark paths.

It also had a great Get Out feel with some of the “diving into the subconscious” bits, and my heart sunk into my stomach a few times at how trippy some sequences were.

All in all, I absolutely recommend a watch. Just be wary it starts a bit slow!

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Anabel Amis

Anabel Amis is a concept artist, graphic designer, events coordinator, and creative consultant now residing in Renton, Wash. She also founded the Men vs Cosplay calendar series. She also enjoys reading sci-fi/fantasy, sampling new red wines, and playing video/tabletop games.

Add Comment

Post a comment...

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samurai Comics