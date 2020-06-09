Bill & Ted Face the Music in the new trailer from Orion Pictures

The future is weird (in more ways than one). This is certainly not what I imagined as an avid science fiction reader and nerdy kid growing up in the middle of nowhere during the 1990s. But, I came across something that brightened my day this morning: the trailer for a third installment of the Bill & Ted franchise. You can watch it right now, courtesy of Orion Pictures:

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and its follow-up Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey were fun and hilarious films that took a decidedly novel approach to the concept of the time travel comedy.

In Bill & Ted Face the Music, it appears the Wyld Stallyns have yet to write the amazing song that will transform the world into the utopia seen in the first film. It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds as the film progresses.

Of course, Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves are reprising their roles as the titular duo and a few new faces will appear for Bill & Ted Face the Music.

Sadly, George Carlin’s Rufus will likely miss the reunion (Carlin passed in 2008), but William Sadler’s Grim Reaper from Bogus Journey will make an appearance and viewers will be introduced to not only the duo’s children, but some denizens of the future as well. The trailer also features the original phone booth time machine (The Doctor would like a word – Ed.) — certainly an anachronism in 2020 — and much of the trademark humor that made the first two films so appealing. It’s sure to be an exciting adventure that will see a most triumphant return of two fun characters.

Are you a fan of the series? Do you plan on checking out the Bill & Ted Face the Music, or plan to skip it? We’re going to check it out and review it here. Stay tuned for more cool Bill & Ted content in the coming weeks and until then, don’t forget to be excellent to each other.