A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

A new behind-the-scenes featurette, above, and poster, below, have been released for the movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which comes out March 31, 2023.