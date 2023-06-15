Watch the trailer for Babylon 5: The Road Home, coming Aug. 15 to digital and disc

Babylon 5's John Sheridan meets Sliders in The Road Home animated film, coming Aug. 15 on digital and disc ...

Return to BABYLON 5 as the epic interstellar saga continues with THE ROAD HOME. Travel across the galaxy with John Sheridan as he unexpectedly finds himself transported through multiple timelines and alternate realities in a quest to find his way back home. Along the way he reunites with some familiar faces, while discovering cosmic new revelations about the history, purpose, and meaning of the Universe.



BABYLON 5: THE ROAD HOME will be available on Digital, 4K UHD and Blu-ray on Aug. 15, 2023.