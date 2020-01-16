Babu Frik

HEY HEYYY! Meet Babu Frik, Star Wars’ newest cute alien, in Rise of Skywalker clip

Meet Babu Frik in this extended scene from Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker. The diminutive Anzellan droidsmith working for with Zorii Bliis and the Spice Runners of Kijimi is more than an underworld chop shop master, as you know if you stuck around for the end of the Skywalker saga’s grand finale.

WARNING: If you haven’t seen The Rise of Skywalker yet, you may want to abort now and read our spoiler-free review instead.

Babu Frik’s introduction is a key scene in Rey, Finn and Poe’s quest to locate Exegol, the Sith Eternal homeworld threatening to disgorge a massive “Final Order” fleet into the galaxy to crush all resistance. It also lets Anthony Daniels shine with some stellar character moments as C-3PO, who gets to perform a vital act for the Resistance — but at great sacrifice to himself. Never underestimate a droid, indeed.

Scottish actress Shirley Henderson, known for playing Moaning Myrtle in the Harry Potter movies, is the voice of Babu Frik, by the way.

Who would win in a cute-off: The Mandalorian’s “Baby Yoda” Child, Babu Frik, baby Ewoks or Porgs? Sound off in the comments! Hey heyyyyy!

