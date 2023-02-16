Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – too small, too big or just right?

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 6.5 out of 10.

If you are still counting, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the 31st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe saga. And if I was to rank it in comparison with all the others, I think it would still hold that 31st spot.

I’ve read that director Peyton Reed felt like he was missing out on the gigantic Marvel tent-pole films, but he would have been better off sticking to small-time hoodlums versus superheroes, as somewhere on the way to Quantumania this latest film lost its heart. It’s missing the witty spark that made his first two Ant-Man films special.

Not even Bill Murray can save this film’s lack of humor. In fact, his cameo in this movie is completely pointless and did not serve the story or his career. It just had me scratching my head for the remaining 90 minutes and wondering, ‘Why?’

While Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), as Ant-Man, was busy saving the universe from Thanos, his daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton) grew up to be an Einstein level genius, under the tutelage of Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), the original Ant-Man.

Cassie has developed a device that communicates with the quantum realm, and before the former Wasp (Michelle Pfeiffer), who spent thirty years stuck there, can warn them, the whole family of size-shifting heroes, including the new Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), is sucked into the bizarre, miniature universe.

The time-traveling villain, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), is responsible for bringing them there as he had a relationship with Janet Van Dyne when she was stranded there previously. He needs their size-shifting powers to retrieve the shrunken fuel-source of his time-machine.

Meanwhile, the heroes’ appearance sparks an uprising of the quantum residents against Kang and weird-world war antics ensue. There are great computer graphics and special effects, but I feel like I’ve seen it all – way too many times.

Majors is awesome as Kang and that’s a huge plus for the film. He also has a sidekick that I won’t spoil, but who was a lot of fun as well. The other denizens of the quantum realm look like they came straight off of a Star Wars casting couch.

Maybe I’m just on strange-multiverse-world overload, but I feel like this could have been a much better film if it had stayed grounded on the Earth’s surface (like the first two Ant-Man flicks.) Not every Marvel film has to be an outlandish set-up for some future convoluted storyline.

In my humble opinion, multiple dimensional narratives are what made many comics so confusing and hard to follow that they drove away lifetime fans like me. The movies (a la Quantumania and the upcoming The Flash film) risk doing the same thing, but at a much higher cost.