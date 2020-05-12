THE MANDALORIAN
After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The series depicts a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.
Watch the trailer for ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ - New episodes of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will stream every Friday on Disney+.
Mandalorian, Clone Wars toys debut ahead of New York Toy Fair - Your willpower cannot repel Star Wars toys of this magnitude!
Blessing ‘The Child’ - Blessed image.
The Darksaber: Star Wars’ black light laser sword, where it came from and what it has to do with The Mandalorian … - What does the Darksaber have to do with The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels and The Mandalorian?
The Mandalorian Season 2 set for fall 2020, Favreau reveals - We now know when The Mandalorian Season 2 will premiere on Disney+.
Jon Favreau shares papercraft Yoda ‘Child’ from The Mandalorian - Jon Favreau shares a papercraft Yoda Child from The Mandalorian, just in time for holiday decoration.
Star Wars was always about the wonder of younglings - Younglings and childhood wonder have always been at the heart of the sweeping Star Wars saga. Now, The Mandalorian is no exception ... (SPOILERS)
After Nov. 12 Disney+ premiere, The Mandalorian settles into Friday releases for a while - You won't be able to binge-watch the whole first season of The Mandalorian right away.
Watch the second trailer for The Mandalorian - The Mandalorian debuts Nov. 12 with Disney+.
The Mandalorian trailer: ‘Bounty hunting is a complicated profession’ - “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order.
The Mandalorian debuts Nov. 12 on Disney streaming service - The Mandalorian panel at Star Wars Celebration Chicago featured a first look at footage and a teaser for the first live-action TV series set in a Galaxy Far, Far Away, debuting Nov. 12, 2019, on Disney+.
Mandalorian tease: Jon Favreau posts Taika Waititi in sound booth, familiar Star Wars droid - Another day, another Mandalorian tease from Jon Favreau.
Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.