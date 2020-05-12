The Mandalorian

THE MANDALORIAN

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The series depicts a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Watch the trailer for ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian’ - New episodes of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will stream every Friday on Disney+.
Star Wars toys 2020 Mandalorian, Clone Wars toys debut ahead of New York Toy Fair - Your willpower cannot repel Star Wars toys of this magnitude!
The Child Blessing ‘The Child’ - Blessed image.
Star Wars Rebels: Trials of the Darksaber The Darksaber: Star Wars’ black light laser sword, where it came from and what it has to do with The Mandalorian … - What does the Darksaber have to do with The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels and The Mandalorian?
Chapter 3. The Child and the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+. The Mandalorian Season 2 set for fall 2020, Favreau reveals - We now know when The Mandalorian Season 2 will premiere on Disney+.
The Child Jon Favreau shares papercraft Yoda ‘Child’ from The Mandalorian - Jon Favreau shares a papercraft Yoda Child from The Mandalorian, just in time for holiday decoration.
Caption : Pedro Pascal is The Mandalorian in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2109 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved. Star Wars was always about the wonder of younglings - Younglings and childhood wonder have always been at the heart of the sweeping Star Wars saga. Now, The Mandalorian is no exception ... (SPOILERS)
Caption : IG-11 (Taika Waititi) and The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in the Disney+ series THE MANDALORIAN. Byline : Lucasfilm Ltd. Copyright : (c) 2019 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved. After Nov. 12 Disney+ premiere, The Mandalorian settles into Friday releases for a while - You won't be able to binge-watch the whole first season of The Mandalorian right away.
The Mandalorian Watch the second trailer for The Mandalorian - The Mandalorian debuts Nov. 12 with Disney+.
The Mandalorian The Mandalorian trailer: ‘Bounty hunting is a complicated profession’ - “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order.
The Mandalorian The Mandalorian debuts Nov. 12 on Disney streaming service - The Mandalorian panel at Star Wars Celebration Chicago featured a first look at footage and a teaser for the first live-action TV series set in a Galaxy Far, Far Away, debuting Nov. 12, 2019, on Disney+.
The Mandalorian Taika Waititi droid Mandalorian tease: Jon Favreau posts Taika Waititi in sound booth, familiar Star Wars droid - Another day, another Mandalorian tease from Jon Favreau.

