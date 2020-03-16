Zapcon 2020 Canceled Due to COVID-19

Zapcon organizers officially announced today that the convention would be canceled this year.

Zapcon is a local convention focused on retro video games and pinball for attendees to enjoy. The show was originally scheduled to take place at the Mesa Convention Center on April 25-26th. However, the City of Mesa reportedly closed the venue through April 30th as part of CDC guidance to fight the spread of COVID-19.

As part of the official statement, organizers confirmed that the convention will not be rescheduled for later in the year and they will focus their efforts to the 2021 iteration of the show.

