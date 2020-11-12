WandaVision premieres Jan. 15, 2021, on Disney+

10 hours ago
Jayson Peters
WandaVision
Marvel Studios’ new series WandaVisiononce planned for “late 2020” on Disney+ — will now premiere Jan. 15, 2021 on the streaming service.

Just unveiled: a new moving poster (above) featuring signature MCU characters Wanda and Vision in intriguing new surroundings. New images also available above and below:

WandaVision is described as “a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) — two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives — begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.”

The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer.

The WandaVision premiere is coming just a bit later than expected, but should be worth the wait!

Watch the trailer for WandaVision

