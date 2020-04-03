The latest Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures short is now available to watch, highlighting a powerful friendship’s unwavering alliance against the dark side.

Rey and Finn make an unstoppable team whether they’re escaping the First Order or facing Kylo Ren.







Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures is a series of animated shorts celebrating the characters and stories of a galaxy far, far away, featuring a bright and colorful art style, exciting action, and insight into the saga’s greatest themes.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

